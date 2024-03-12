Eagles free agency updates: Birds reportedly bolster OL depth, re-sign Mann and Lovato

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are making several moves in their lineup for the upcoming season.

The Birds announced they've extended punter Braden Mann for two years and long snapper Rick Lovato for an additional one year.

The Eagles are also reportedly signing offensive lineman and former Temple University Owl Matt Hennessy and former Patriots Wide Receiver Devante Parker to one-year deals.

A familiar face is also returning to the team in green!

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back with the birds after securing a 3-year deal worth $33 million. The 26-year-old safety will return to Philly after a year with the Detroit Lions.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted his reaction to the news saying "I do owe the fans of Philly an apology, regardless this is an amazing place and we had some memories together! Let’s go get us one #FlyEaglesFly."

The NFL team also announced Monday that they agreed to a 4-year extension with guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson met with the media Tuesday and said the choice to re-sign was pretty easy.

The Eagles agreed to contracts with longtime face of the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, Monday.

Barkley is set to sign a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, while Huff is getting a three-year deal for $51 million, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.