Eagles' Jalen Hurts active vs. Seahawks after battling illness: reports

Despite dealing with a mystery illness, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will suit up to take on the Seahawks Monday night, reports say.

Hurts traveled to Seattle separately from the rest of the team over the weekend.

According to reports from the NFL Network, Hurts was experiencing flu-like symptoms, but it was not confirmed that he had the flu or any distinct respiratory illness.

Marcus Mariota would have been ready to fill-in as quarterback if Hurts was unable to hit the field.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

The Birds have clinched a spot in the postseason for a third consecutive year despite tough back-to-back losses that created uncertainty of their status in the league.

The team in green entered into the playoffs thanks to wins by the 49ers and Lions and losses by the Packers and Falcons.

In the team’s third year in a row making it into the playoffs, each have been since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach.

From Jalen Hurts’ health and Darius Slay’s knee injury to switching up the defensive play caller, there are some yellow flags ahead of tonight's week 15 game.

Facing the Seahawks might be a perfect opponent for Philadelphia to find a fix. Last week, Seattle gave up 9.94 yards per play last week against San Francisco, the second most of any team this season.

Take out kneel-downs, and San Francisco averaged more than 10 yards per snap on its way to rolling up 527 yards, the most allowed by the Seahawks in a non-overtime game since 2015.

It was just the eighth time since 2000 a team has allowed 9.9 yards per play in a game. Denver allowed 10.23 yards per play earlier this season when it gave up 70 points to Miami.

In the past three weeks, Seattle allowed 24 first-half points in a loss to the 49ers; gave up 41 points in a loss to the Cowboys; and last week failed to slow down the 49ers again.

Clearly the problems being felt about the Eagles offense are being similarly discussed about what’s going on with Seattle’s defense.