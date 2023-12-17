Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles clinch spot in the postseason for third year in a row

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after his teams 37-34 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim N

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot in the postseason for a third consecutive year despite tough back to back losses that created uncertainty of their status in the league. 

The Birds entered into the playoffs thanks to wins by the 49ers and Lions and losses by the Packers and Falcons.

In the team’s third year in a row making it into the playoffs, each have been since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach. 

All eyes are on the team in green as they take on the Seahawks in Week 15’s game Monday night.