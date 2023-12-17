Philadelphia Eagles clinch spot in the postseason for third year in a row

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot in the postseason for a third consecutive year despite tough back to back losses that created uncertainty of their status in the league.

The Birds entered into the playoffs thanks to wins by the 49ers and Lions and losses by the Packers and Falcons.

In the team’s third year in a row making it into the playoffs, each have been since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach.

All eyes are on the team in green as they take on the Seahawks in Week 15’s game Monday night.