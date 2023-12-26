Expand / Collapse search

Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season with 15

Philadelphia Eagles
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts scored yet another touchdown on the " tush push" that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with 15.

Hurts scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants on Monday. Carolina's Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a QB in 2011.

Hurts also moved within two touchdowns of setting the Eagles' season record for total touchdowns. QB Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.