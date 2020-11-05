Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Philadelphia Eagles announced one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Team officials say they learned of the positive test on Thursday morning, and the player immediately went into self-isolation.

The team says they are following the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols and remain in close communication with the league.

The team has not identified the player.

Eagles players were already scheduled to be off Thursday through Sunday for the bye week.

