Eagles players vote to keep same captains as 2018

article

The Eagles locker-room appears to place a high value on consistency when it comes to their leadership. Players voted to keep the same five captains from the 2018 season for the upcoming 2019 season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and safety Malcolm Jenkins will serve captains for the third year, while defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill will serve as captains for the second time in their Eagles careers.

Each week, head coach Doug Pederson will select a sixth captain for individual games.

Pederson announced the 2019 captains during his daily morning meeting with the team in the NovaCare Complex auditorium on Wednesday.

The captains will take center stage this Sunday when the Eagles take on the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FOX.