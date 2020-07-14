Eagles re-sign Jason Peters to play right guard

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing offensive lineman Jason Peters to play right guard.

The team broke the news Tuesday morning, saying the team and Peters agreed to a one-year deal.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection as a left tackle, will move to the right guard spot that was vacated when Brandon Brooks went down with a season-ending Achilles injury earlier in the offseason.

Peters will line up in between two fellow stalwarts on the Eagles offensive line in center Jason Kelce right tackle Lane Johnson.

Peters' old left tackle spot is expected to be filled by last year's first-round pick Andre Dillard, while Issac Seumalo should resume his duties at left guard.

Brandon Brooks suffered his Achilles injury back in June while running on a practice field. The injury came just 18 months after he tore his other Achilles.

The Eagles suddenly found themselves looking to fill the shoes of one of the game's best right guards late in the offseason.

Lane Johnson reacted to the news Tuesday by sharing a photo from Super Bowl LII, when Johnson carried the jersey of the injured Peters out onto the field before the game.

The team also shared a short clip welcoming back a man known fondly around the NovaCare Complex as "The Bodyguard."

