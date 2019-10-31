Embiid, Towns suspended 2 games after brawl

article

The Sixers' Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves have been suspended for two games after a brawl Wednesday night.

Embiid and Towns and have a history of talking trash to each other. After they got tangled under the basket, Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court to separate everyone.

Embiid and Towns were ejected after a video review. Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd's delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with "MVP!" chants.

Embiid's suspension starts Saturday in Portland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.