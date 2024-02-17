Flyers dress as Rocky as they arrive ahead of Stadium Series at Met-Life Stadium

article

The Flyers faced off against the New Jersey Devils in the outdoor home of the New York Giants and Jets, at Met-Life Stadium, as part of the NHL’s 2024 Stadium Series.

Prior to the game in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, the Flyers exited the team bus dressed as Rocky Balboa, from the first "Rocky" movie, styling the hoodie and sweatpants Rocky wore as he trained to fight Apollo Creed.

Fans waiting in line to see the team cheered and high-five'd players, noting the distinct look they all had and were treated to a bit of shadowboxing by team captain Sean Couturier.

Unfortunately, they could not get out in front of the Devils, losing 6-3.