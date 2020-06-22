"Girl Dad!": Bryce and Kayla Harper expecting second child

article

Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla have announced they are expecting their second child later this year.

Both took to Instagram to announce they're expecting a baby girl this December.

Shortly after arriving in Philadelphia the Harper's welcomed their son Krew.

Harper has spent the prolonged offseason working out in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada as the MLB and MLB Players Association continue working towards a deal that would allow the season to resume.

