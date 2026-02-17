Ivory Coast picks Philadelphia Union’s Chester facilities as 2026 World Cup base camp

The Brief Ivory Coast will use Philadelphia Union’s Chester facilities as its base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team will play in Philadelphia’s opening match against Ecuador on June 14 and again on June 25 against Curacao. Local leaders say this is a major opportunity to showcase the region and boost tourism.



Ivory Coast has selected the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park and WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester as its official team base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chester soccer facilities chosen for global spotlight

What we know:

Ivory Coast, known as "Les Elephants," will train at the Union’s Subaru Park and the 170,000-square-foot WSFS Bank Sportsplex, which features seven outdoor fields, six locker rooms, a two-story weightlifting center and a full-size indoor field.

Tim McDermott, president of the Philadelphia Union, said, "It’s truly exciting. We’re honored to be in that position."

What they're saying:

McDermott said, "Ours truly are one of the best facilities in the MLS in this moment for a country like that to come in a team like that that to come in it’s a good match for us and for them and we’re excited to host them." Meg Kane, host city executive and CEO for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, added, "Philadelphia loves a team that’s up and coming that’s fighting its way through, so I think that’s a great narrative that marries with our own sports passion and fandom."

The president of the Philadelphia Union said there was strong interest from five World Cup teams who toured the Chester facilities before Ivory Coast made its selection.

World Cup matches and regional impact

Timeline:

Ivory Coast will play in Philadelphia’s opening match against Ecuador on June 14 and again on June 25 against Curacao.

Kane said the team last appeared in the World Cup in 2014 and recently won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kane said, "When we think about the ability for Cote d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast, to draw in the African diaspora that is near here it presents such an incredible opportunity for Pennsylvania, hospitality, and tourism, and specifically a reason for people to visit Pennsylvania."

McDermott said, "This could be a springboard from a Union perspective for fan growth coming out of the World Cup so we need to make sure that we’re in the conversation as much as possible."

Kane said Ivory Coast’s choice to base in Chester and set up headquarters in Wilmington is a big opportunity to showcase the Philadelphia Union and the Delaware Valley on the global stage.