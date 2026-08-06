Jaylen Brown introduced by Sixers, talks expectations at Philly rec center

The Brief Jaylen Brown was officially introduced as one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers at Francis J. Myers Recreation Center. Brown said he is excited for the new journey, stressed a community-first approach and reflected on moving on from Boston. He emphasized that his main focus with the Sixers is winning and earning the trust and respect of teammates.



Jaylen Brown was introduced to the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans during a press conference at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center, weeks after being traded by the Boston Celtics.

Brown, a five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP, said he is excited to join the Sixers and be a part of the Philadelphia community.

Community roots and new beginnings set the tone at Myers Recreation Center

Local perspective:

Brown emphasized the significance of being in the community by holding his first press conference at Francis J. Myers Recreation Center.

"Community is very important to me, so I'm excited to be able to do here my first intro to Philadelphia," said Brown.

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"For me and people who know my family and I, we are rooted in the community that's based...I just wanted to let people know in Philadelphia that this is something that is important to me. And my first introduction to the city through my press conference today, I think is just an example of that," he added.

Brown also described the emotions involved in leaving Boston after a decade with the Celtics.

"It's been a lot of emotions...I'm still processing to some degree. Just, one, the excitement of coming to a new city, new place, new expectations, new energy, then also leaving somewhere that you've been for a very, very long time," said Brown.

Building connections and finding his role with a talented roster

Dig deeper:

When asked about blending into a team that has Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and other high-usage players, Brown said his approach is based on work, respect and winning.

"It doesn't have to be anybody's team. It just needs to be based on respect and work and that's kind of like my approach," said Brown.

"My focus is on winning. So I mean, obviously other people's focus may be scoring and other. My focus is going into every practice, every meeting, every shoot around, every film session is like, 'How do we win night in and night out," he added later.

Brown revealed that Maxey was likely the first teammate to reach out after the trade and spoke about frequent communication with teammates including LeBron James and others in group chats.

"We got, like, group chats multiple now, and we, like, you know, we all trying to figure this thing out. LeBron is...he's active in the group chat, so we just trying to all get on the same page," Brown said.

He also spoke about his friendship with Embiid and their mutual love of soccer, adding, "He reached out, too. When I got traded, he reached out the same day...I'm looking forward to, you know, earning everybody's trust and respect and grinding and impacting winning."

What they're saying:

Brown said he aims to lead by example and work ethic, not by declaration.

"You got to earn that with time and trust, and people gravitate naturally or they don't. But, you know, my focus is on winning. My focus is on, you know, leading by example, and you just go from there," said Brown.

Reflecting on pressure in a new city, Brown said, "All I come with is my work ethic, my mentality, you know, impact on winning. And that's just my approach. Like, I come, I come with. Nothing else matter. Like just how do we win games?"

Brown called the Sixers roster "excellent," but cautioned that talent on paper means little without effort.

"I've been around a long time, long enough to know that just what you have on paper don't really mean nothing...it takes real work every single day in order to make something like this happen."

"The work has started already...I'm not a stranger to work," he added.

Big picture view:

Brown played 10 seasons with the Celtics, joining Boston at 19, and called his time there formative.

"I look back at the city of Boston, and I'm grateful, you know, I've been able to develop as a man, as a human being there," said Brown.

The Sixers traded Paul George plus draft picks for Brown earlier this summer.

Brown is joining a Sixers team that eliminated the Celtics in the 2026 playoffs before being swept by the Knicks.