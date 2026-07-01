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Sixers land Jaylen Brown in deal with Celtics, send Paul George to Boston: Report

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers
Published July 1, 2026 6:47 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 6:47 PM EDT
article

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round One Game Six of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Philadelphia 76ers acquired forward Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
    • Philadelphia has reportedly agreed to send forward Paul George and draft picks to Boston.
    • Brown, a five-time All-Star, has spent his entire 10-season career in Boston.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired All-Star forward Jaylen Brown in a deal with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

What we know:

In exchange for Brown, the Sixers are sending forward Paul George to Boston along with two first-round and two second-round draft picks, according to Charania.

The backstory:

The Sixers eliminated Brown and the Celtics in seven games in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, before being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

By the numbers:

Brown is a five-time All-Star, and won the NBA Finals MVP award in 2024 as he helped lead the Celtics to their 18th NBA Championship.

Last season, Brown was a top-five scorer in the league, averaging 28.7 points per game.

George leaves Philadelphia just two seasons into a four-year, $212 million deal.

RELATED: All-Star Paul George set to join 76ers on $212 million free-agent deal: AP source

The Source: Information in this story is from ESPN, Basketball Reference and previous FOX 29 reports.

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