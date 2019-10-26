Joel Embiid to miss second game of season with ankle sprain

article

Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss the second game of the NBA season with an ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.

The injury was sustained during Philadelphia's opening night win over the Boston Celtics.

Embiid played 23 minutes on Wednesday and tallied 15 points and 13 boards.

While the severity of the injury is unknown, Embiid's injury history is well documented. The 7-foot big man has yet to play more than 64 games in a season.

Emiid missed the first two seasons of his NBA career with a foot injury. He has also missed time with nagging back and knee ailments. To no fault of his own, Embiid missed several games in 2018 with an orbital fracture he sustained during a collision with Markell Fultz.

Sixers will task Al Horford and Kyle O'Quinn with stopping Pistons big man Andre Drummond.