Kelce, Cox among 12 Eagles players placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

article

A dozen Eagles players were added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, following the team's win in Washington on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report that 'roughly a dozen' Eagles players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to their sources. The team later announced that 12 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pelissero says the players who went into protocols included Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Dallas Goedert.

Rodney McLeod, Boston Scott, Jack Stoll, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Howard, Marcus Epps, Nate Herbig, Genard Avery, and Alex Singleton will also be going on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Under the NFL's updated protocols, all of the players who tested positive Monday would have a chance to be cleared to play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles faced the Washington Football Team in Landover, Maryland on Sunday and clinched a playoff spot thanks to their victory and some help from the 49ers and Packers.

Pelissero noted that fully vaccinated players are only tested if they're symptomatic, randomly selected, or volunteer.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter