Kent State ends Temple's field hockey game for pregame fireworks show

Kent State University ended Temple University women’s field hockey match early to put on a pregame fireworks show for the men’s football team.

For the Temple University's women’s field hockey team Saturday’s game against 24th ranked Maine was a big one until it wasn’t. In the middle of overtime in a scoreless match played at Kent State in Ohio all of the sudden the game was canceled. Players were escorted off the field with no warning.

"It was said the fire marshal needed us evacuated so my first thought is we are in danger," Temple student Cristen Barnett told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Kent State needed to clear the field for a pregame fireworks display for the men’s football team. The Division 1 field hockey game is now considered just scrimmage, almost like it happened.

"Those are the games we fight for. We are in the gym. We’re weightlifting and to just have that kind of pulled from us, it sends a message like why are we doing this?" Barnett said.

The canceled game won’t be replayed and the game stats won’t count. The team captains understand the moment is much more than the game itself.

"I think it brings light to a much bigger issue in athletics, so I think everyone that’s a part of it to handle it the way we have," Lucy Reed said.

"The circumstances that prevented the completion of our field hockey contest against Maine on Saturday are simply unacceptable and our student athletes and coaches deserved better," said Temple University Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. "Fairness and equality are essential in the mission of college sports and I am disappointed for the student athletes at Maine and Temple whose competition was not deemed worthy to finish.