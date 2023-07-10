Kevin McGonigle, Bonner-Prendie standout, selected by Detroit Tigers in MLB draft

article

Kevin McGonigle, a Delaware County high school graduate who is among the best young baseball players in the nation, was selected by the Detroit Tigers during the first day of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.

McGonigle, who played shortstop and second base for Bonner Prendie Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, was picked 37th overall following an outstanding senior season. His .530 batting average, six home runs and 22 RBIs led McGonigle to be honored as Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Tigers scouting director Mark Conner said in a statement on the team's website that their staff was most impressed with McGonigle’s abilities as a hitter.

"He is one of the best pure high school hitters in the class. I mean, his bat-to-ball skills are up there with probably anybody in the class based on the evaluations of our staff," says Conner.

After committing to Auburn University for his freshman year last fall, McGonigle now faces the choice of whether to enter the professional ranks immediately or attend Auburn and play in college baseball’s Southeastern Conference.

While McGonigle is still in the process of coming to an official decision, Conner says the Tigers look forward to even more noteworthy performances from him in the future.

"He’s shown that he can play it at a very high level in the high school game. We’ll give him every opportunity to do that as he gets into the professional ranks."