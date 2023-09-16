Kyle Schwarber hits his 44th homer and lifts Phillies to 6-1 win over Cardinals

article

Kyle Schwarber hit his 44th homer, sparking the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6–1 victory Saturday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Schwarber’s three-run homer came on a 2-2 pitch in the fifth inning, extending the Phillies’ lead to 5-1. The homer snapped a 0-for-16 slump for Schwarber, who sports a .197 season average. He hiked his RBIs total to 97.

Philadelphia leads the NL wild card race, beginning the night with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who were second.

Venezuelan left-hander Ranger Suárez (3-6) picked up the win with six innings of work. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Miles Mikolas (7-12) pitched six innings and took the loss. He allowed eight hits and five runs. In his last eight starts, Mikolas is 1-5.

Alec Bohm singled home Trea Turner for a run in the first inning. The Phillies pushed their lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh in the second inning.

A run-scoring double by Paul Goldschmidt in the third cut Philadelphia's lead to 2-1. Suárez loaded the bases but struck out Luken Baker to escape more damage. The Cardinals left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings in Friday’s game.

The Phillies' final run came in the ninth on an RBI double by Johan Rojas.

The Cardinals stranded 13 runners in the loss. St. Louis left 15 on base in Friday's loss.

WALKER REACHES 100 HITS

Rookie Jordan Walker singled in the fourth inning, giving him 100 hits at age 21 years and 117 days. Walker became the fourth-youngest Cardinal to reach 100 career hits behind Rogers Hornsby (20.078), Frank Snyder (20.346) and Garry Templeton (21.057).

ASSISTANT COACH RESIGNS

The Cardinals announced assistant hitting coach Daniel Nicolaisen has resigned from his position. He has accepted a position as an assistant softball coach for Mississippi. This season was Nicolaisen’s first coaching in the majors after he spent three years coaching within the Cardinals’ minor league system.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle) will have season-ending surgery on his ankle to remove bone spurs on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. After 8 to 12 weeks of recovery and rehab, he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. … LHP JoJo Romero (sore knee tendon) is set to throw a bullpen session Sunday after throwing on Friday. If he recovers well, he could join the team on their final road trip this season.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.30) took a no-decision against Atlanta on Monday. He went 5 1/3 innings, gave up six hits and five earned runs. In his last seven starts, Walker is 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-2, 3.32) suffered an 11-5 loss at Baltimore on Monday as he failed to pitch five full innings in a start for the first time this season.