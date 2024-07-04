Expand / Collapse search

MLB All-Star Game: Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm selected as starters

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 4, 2024 8:35am EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
Three Phillies selected as starters for MLB All-Star Game

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm have officially been unveiled as starters for the league's All-Star Game later this month in Texas.

PHILADELPHIA - There's about to be a Philadelphia takeover in Texas later this month!

The Phillies have been unveiled as three of the four National League infielders as part of the official lineup for the MLB All-Star Game.

Bryce Harper will take first base with Trea Turner at shortstop and Alec Bohm on third for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas.

This is Bohm's first career selection, with Harper racking up his 8th and Turner playing for a third time.

The rest of the all-star roster will be revealed on Sunday.

Philadelphia last had three elected infielders in 1982, with Pete Rose, Mike Schmidt and Manny Trillo.