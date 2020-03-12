MLB delays Opening Day, NHL and MLS suspend games, PGA and NASCAR restrict fan attendance due to coronavirus



Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, and the Professional Golf Association have either suspended upcoming games and matches or barred fans from attending due to the coronavirus.

The MLB released the following statement that Spring Training games were canceled and that Opening Day would be delayed by at least two weeks.





According to sources, the NHL announced to media crew members that until further notice, no games would be played and that the season schedule was suspended/on hiatus.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The PGA announced that it would be suspending fans from attending events.

"At this point in time, PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans. This policy starts at THE PLAYERS Championship tomorrow (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open. It’s important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA TOUR, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop," said PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Advertisement

The MLS tweeted that games would be suspended for 30 days.

NASCAR also announced that it would be holding race events without fans in attendance.

The suspensions come just a day after the NBA announced that it would be suspending its season.



RELATED: NCAA: Big Ten, AAC, Big 12, SEC, Big East, and Pac-12 tournaments canceled; PGA bans spectators amid coronavirus pandemic