MLB playoffs: Here's when, where the Phillies will play for NL Division Series

"Red October" is just days away, but the excitement is already boiling over in Philadelphia.

The Phillies claimed their spot in the MLB Playoffs on Monday night, clinching the team's first National League East title since 2011.

Another clinch on Wednesday earned the Phils a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the division series.

When will the Phillies play?

The Phillies will kick off this year's post-season with Game 1 of the NL Division Series on October 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

Game times have yet to be released, but the best-of-five series will run from October 5 to 12:

Game 1: Saturday, October 5 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Sunday, October 6 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Tuesday, October 8 at the opposing team’s park

Game 4 if necessary: Wednesday, October 9 at the opposing team’s park

Game 5 if necessary: Friday, October 11 at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia can clinch home-field advantage through the NL Championship Series by ending the season tied with or ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered Wednesday a half-game in front of the Phillies at 93-64.

Who will the Phillies play?

The Phils will take on the winner of the NL Wild Card series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers, which starts on October 1.

So far this season, the Phillies have a 5-1 record against the Padres, and a 3-4 record against the Diamondbacks.

How to grab tickets

Phillies fans can register online for the chance to buy postseason tickets to be played at Citizens Bank Park:

Registration deadlines:

September 28 for NLDS

October 5 for NLCS

October 12 for World Series

MLB Playoffs schedule