Open Streets in Center City returns for April: Everything you need to know

The Center City District is bringing back the Open Streets event on Sundays for the rest of the month.

What we know:

The event temporarily closes down seven blocks along Walnut Street in Center City to make the area a car-free space.

The concept fills the street with activities for all ages and live music.

The event will run the next three Sundays in April and operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the streets reopening at 6 p.m.

What they're saying:

Tom Stone of Fitler Square took his son to the event to enjoy the bubble magician they had at the event today.

"It gets him outside, fresh air, and we are out here braving the weather despite the fact it’s a little misty, but we are having a lot of fun," said Stone.

The Center City District has been putting on these open streets events since last year and thus far officials say there has been much positive feedback.

"Other cities like New York they do things like this, I think this is a great change for this city because I like this city better. I like the diversity, I like how there is so many different walks of life here but I think it’s good for the city personally. I love it, they can do it in other parts of the city but this is a good start," said David Cabello of Levittown.

"It’s really a great feeling to know that the community wants this, they support this, and our businesses really do see a lot of increase in sales and visitation, which is always great for us," said Giavana Pruiti, the Senior Manager of Retail Marketing & Events at Center City District.