Atlantic City officer accused of sexual assaulting woman in patrol car

article

The Brief Atlantic City Police Officer Joshua Munyon is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his patrol car. The alleged assault happened in a parking lot near the Tropicana Casino in September. Investigators say Munyon had served the woman a summons for being intoxicated at the casino.



An Atlantic City police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who he had detained in his patrol car last September.

Officer Joshua Munyon, 24, was charged on Thursday with first and second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct.

Investigators say the abuse happened in the parking lot after Munyon served the unnamed woman a summons for being intoxicated at the Tropicana Casino.

What we know:

Atlantic City Police Officer Joshua Munyon is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he detained in his patrol car last September.

Prosecutors say Munyon served the unnamed victim a summons for being intoxicated at the Tropicana Casino.

It's alleged that Munyon brought the woman to his patrol car in a nearby parking lot and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

The victim suffered injuries to her wrists from being handcuffed during the assault and a chipped toenail.

Investigators say Munyon brought the woman back to the Tropicana Casino where she reported the assault to security staff.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Officer Munyon "affirmatively denied" that he detained the woman, and said she was not inside his patrol car.

Prosecutors allege that video surveillance shows the woman entering and exiting the officer's patrol car.

GPS data also show the police cruiser detailed the officer's route of travel and corroborated statements that were made by the victim.

What's next:

Munyon was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is awaiting a detention hearing.