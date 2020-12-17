Murray vs. Hurts QB matchup intrigues as Cards host Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (4-8-1) at ARIZONA (7-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 5-8, Cardinals 6-7

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 59-56-5

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7 in Philadelphia on Oct. 8, 2017

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Saints 24-21; Cardinals beat Giants 26-7

Advertisement

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 23, Cardinals No. 14

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (9), PASS (28).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (24), PASS (9).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (4), PASS (18).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Arizona QB Kyler Murray and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts both had big seasons in college as Oklahoma's quarterback after transferring from other schools. Murray was the starter in 2018 and Hurts took over in 2019. ... Hurts will make his second career start. He was the first QB since 1950 to run for 100 yards and throw for 100 yards in his first start. He joined Lamar Jackson as the only QB to run for 100 yards in his first start. ... RB Miles Sanders had an 82-yard TD run last week. He’s the first player with three runs of 70-plus yards in a season since Jamaal Charles, Charles Johnson and Adrian Peterson did it in 2012. ... WR Travis Fulgham has four catches for 32 yards on 16 targets in the past five games after he had 28 receptions for 427 yards and four TDs in his first five games. ... The Eagles didn’t allow a sack last week for the first time this season. They’ve given up 53 sacks this season. .... Philadelphia is second to Pittsburgh with 43 sacks. ... DE Josh Sweat and DT Javon Hargrave each had two sacks last week. ... The Eagles’ defense has only four interceptions, none by cornerbacks. ... K Jake Elliott missed a 22-yard field goal last week and he’s also missed a 29-yarder and two extra points this season. ... Arizona has a 3-0 record against the NFC East this season, winning those games against Washington, Dallas and the New York Giants by a combined 94-32. ... The Cardinals had eight sacks in their win over the Giants last weekend. LB Haason Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks. ... Murray is one of three NFL QBs to run for 100 yards in a game this season. The other two are Hurts and Baltimore's Jackson. ... Arizona TE Dan Arnold has four TD catches over the past four games. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 11 TD catches in nine career games against Philadelphia. ... The Cardinals currently have the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff race. They're in third place in the West behind the Rams and Seattle. ... Fantasy tip: Arnold is an intriguing play at tight end. He's becoming a bigger part of the offense each week, and four TDs in four games is a lot.