Expand / Collapse search

NBA fines 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules in the game Embiid returned

Published  April 5, 2024 3:21pm EDT
Philadelphia 76ers
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots over Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on April 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO ((Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images))

Expand

NEW YORK - The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 on Friday for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in.

Embiid returned from a 29-game absence after left knee surgery Tuesday night, leading the 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report. He was upgraded to questionable by late afternoon.

Teams are required to list the status of a player whose participation may be affected by injury by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game, unless they are on a back-to-back. The injury report is then updated throughout the course of the day.

Related

Sixers Joel Embiid to undergo knee surgery, expected to miss extended time
article

Sixers Joel Embiid to undergo knee surgery, expected to miss extended time

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo an unspecified procedure this week to correct the injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The league said it took into account the 76ers’ history of fines for violating the injury reporting rules. The Sixers had been penalized $75,000 on Feb. 1 for not accurately including Embiid on their report in a timely matter for their game against Denver on Jan. 27, just before he sustained a torn meniscus that required surgery.