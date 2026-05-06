New York radio host tells Joel Embiid to 'stop being a b****'

The Brief A New York radio host, and brother of NFL Hall-of-Famer Ronde Barber, shared some harsh words for Sixers center Joel Embiid this week. The comments followed an incident during Monday's Game 1 match up with the Knicks where Embiid was hit near where he recently had surgery to remove his appendix. The host took Embiid's comments after the game as complaints, and called on him to 'stop being a b****."



A New York sports radio host shared some choice words for Sixers star Joel Embiid after he commented on a hit he took to the abdomen in a lopsided playoff loss to the Knicks on Monday.

The backstory:

During the second quarter of Game 1, Embiid was attempting to set a screen for teammate Tyrese Maxey when Knicks forward Mikail Bridges collided with him.

Bridges’ forearm and elbow appeared to hit Embiid in the abdomen near where he recently had surgery to remove his appendix.

After the game, while speaking with reporters, Embiid was asked what happened on the play. He acknowledged that he got hit near where he had surgery.

"I don’t know if it was dirty or not. I guess I got to do a better job protecting my[self]," Embiid said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers works against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Gard Expand

As for the intent behind the contact from Bridges, Embiid insisted he didn’t believe the contact was necessary as it occurred away from the play and Maxey had already been switched onto by another Knicks defender.

"I just feel like it was unnecessary, but we move on. It’s whatever. It’s playoff basketball," he added.

Embiid’s comments apparently drew the ire of WFAN’s Tiki Barber, who took Embiid’s comments as complaints and questioned whether the former NBA MVP should have played through such an injury.

"If it was that bad, then don’t play. If it’s going to hurt you, to physically be hurt and someone might run into you -accidentally or otherwise, don’t play," Barber insisted before sharing a story from his NFL career where he played through a broken arm.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Tiki Barber attends as Russell Wilson & Ciara Launch 3Brand At Rookie USA Flagship on June 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Barber insisted that opposing teams purposely targeting injured players was, "part of the risk of playing when you’re hurt."

"So stop being a b****," Barber exclaimed.

Barber added that he was surprised Embiid would ‘complain’ about such a thing considering how long he has been an elite athlete.

"You play hurt. You have to, especially when it means something to you. You don’t complain about it, you just don’t," he said.

Dig deeper:

Embiid is no stranger to playing hurt, as much of his career has been overshadowed by injury. Over the past several seasons, the injury bugs has seemed to most often bite him in the postseason.

He’s played through injured knees, fractures to his orbital bone, as well as Bell’s palsy.

Embiid was hospitalized and had surgery to remove his appendix back on April 9. He missed the last few games of the regular season, the play-in game, and the first three games of their series with the Boston Celtics.

Barber played running back for a professional football team based in New York from 1997-2006. He retired as the team’s all-time rushing and receptions leader. He was once named a First-Team All-Pro and made three Pro Bowls.

He did not win a Super Bowl during his career. His former team, however, did win a Super Bowl in the season that immediately followed his retirement.