Victim pulled from West Philadelphia house fire in 'unstable condition': officials

The Brief Two people were rescued from a house fire Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. Officials say one person was brought to the hospital in "unstable condition." The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Two people were pulled from a raging house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of South 54th Street around 9:30 a.m. and saw heavy flames on the third story of a residence.

Officials say the fire spread to the front porches of two nearby homes, as more than 60 firefighters responded to the all hands call.

Firefighters rescued two people from inside the property, including one victim who was brought to the hospital in "unstable condition."

The second person pulled from the fire was also brought to the hospital and placed in stable condition, officials say.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.