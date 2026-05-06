Joel Embiid ruled out for Wednesday night's Sixers-Knicks playoff game: report

The Brief Joel Embiid will miss the second game of the Sixers-Knicks playoff series. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Embiid is out due to ankle and hip injuries. Embiid previously missed time this season after being diagnosed with an appendicitis.



Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has reportedly been ruled out of tonight's playoff game against the New York Knicks.

What we know:

Embiid is being sidelined due to ankle and hip injuries, ESPN's Sham Charania reports through a source.

The 32-year-old big man played 25 minutes in the first game of the Knicks series, scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds.

Embiid, Charania reports, was unable to participate in the Sixers Wednesday morning shootaround after experiencing increased soreness in both his ankle and hip. He was receiving round the clock treatment in an effort to play.

Embiid previously missed time this season after being diagnosed with an appendicitis.

What's next:

Philadelphia will try to even the best-of-seven series Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.