Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for Ocean, Burlington counties

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Ocean and Burlington counties in New Jersey until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado and quarter-size hail is moving southeast at 25 mph. Areas impacted include Tuckerton, Bass River State Forest, Mystic Island, and the Garden State Parkway between mile markers 53 and 61.



The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a tornado warning for south central Ocean County and southeastern Burlington County in New Jersey until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, according to the latest alert.

8:02 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornado

What we know:

At 8:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation was located over Bass River State Forest, about 18 miles north of Atlantic City, and moving southeast at 25 mph.

What they’re saying: The National Weather Service warns, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

The warning includes Tuckerton, Bass River State Forest, Mystic Island, and the Garden State Parkway between mile markers 53 and 61.

At 7:59 p.m., the storm was located 7 miles southeast of Surf City or 24 miles northeast of Atlantic City, moving southeast at 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A 58 mph wind gust was recorded at the North Beach Haven mesonet station at 7:49 p.m.

The storm is producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, with minor damage to vehicles and possible wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines.

The National Weather Service urges anyone in the warning area to "TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows."

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation and has issued multiple warnings for severe weather in the area.

Residents near Great Bay and Little Egg Harbor are advised to get away from the water and seek safe shelter immediately.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if a tornado has touched down or if there have been any reports of damage or injuries in the affected areas.