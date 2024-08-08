Nick Foles is officially retiring as a Philadelphia Eagle

Nick Foles, the former quarterback who helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory with the "Philly Special," is ending his 11-year career with the NFL.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL. It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing," Foles announced in a social media video Thursday.

The Eagles say the legend will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when he returns to Lincoln Financial Field for the home opener on September 16.

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO.

Foles took on the role as full-time starting quarterback for the Eagles in 2017, helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl Championship with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle," said Foles. "The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!"

Foles says he is excited to spend more time with his family and "embrace the next chapter of my life," without revealing any details for further plans.