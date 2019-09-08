Nick Foles leaves first game with Jaguars with shoulder injury

article

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left his first game as a Jacksonville Jaguar with a shoulder injury Sunday.

The team had previously listed Foles on its initial injury report Wednesday with an abdominal oblique injury.

Coach Doug Marrone sat Foles and most of his other starters for the majority of the preseason, taking a "smarter approach" to training camp and exhibition games in hopes of being healthier for the regular season. They played a few series in the third preseason game.

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract that includes $50.125 million guaranteed.

Foles led the Eagles to four playoff victories over the last two seasons, including the franchise's first NFL title since 1960. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors and made himself the league's premier quarterback commodity.

