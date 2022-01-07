NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys-Eagles, point spread, more

article

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) on Saturday night in a matchup of playoff-bound teams from the NFC East Division.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday night's matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Eagles +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 11-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season (8-3-1 as favorite, 3-1 as underdog). The Eagles are 8-7-1 ATS this season (3-5 as underdog, 5-2-1 as favorite).

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 16 games this season. The Eagles have hit the over in the O/U nine times in 16 games this season.

The Cowboys are 11-8-1 ATS and 12-8 straight up (SU) on the road vs. NFC East opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 13 of those games. The Eagles are 9-10-1 ATS and 14-6 SU at home vs. NFC East opponents since 2015.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"I like the Eagles in this contest because they will attempt to win this game, while the Cowboys are less likely to do the same. The Cowboys are also dealing with COVID-19 issues, with two key pieces in Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith on the list and unlikely to play.

"The Eagles also have COVID-19 issues, but their coach has indicated those players will play and plans for his team to play hard this weekend. It would make sense for a first-time playoff coach and team to keep that confidence still going by winning a Week 18 game against a division opponent you've struggled to beat.

"This is why I like the Eagles to cover, but I'd sprinkle some money on them to win straight up as well."

PICK: Eagles (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The East Division champion Cowboys have all but locked up the No. 4 seed in the NFC. According to NFL Research, of the 32 different Week 18 scenarios for Dallas that don't involve ties, the Cowboys would keep the No. 4 seed in 28 of them. There are two scenarios where Dallas would move into the No. 2 or No. 3 spots.

The Eagles are the No. 7 seed and could move as high as No. 6 pending a victory Saturday and the outcome of other games.

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said on a radio show that he will consult with his assistant coaches and make a decision later in the week regarding playing the starters.

The Cowboys likely will be without rookie Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Parsons is sixth in the NFL in sacks with 13.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 389-for-569 passing (68.4%) for 4,154 yards (eighth in the NFL), 32 touchdowns (also eighth) and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott is seventh in the NFL in rushing with 915 yards on 219 carries (4.2 yards per attempt) with 10 touchdowns.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb has 77 catches for 1,057 yards (13.7 per catch) with six touchdowns.

Philadelphia leads the NFL in rushing, averaging 160.4 yards per game. The Cowboys rank 15th against the run, allowing an average of 110.6 rushing yards per game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts , a college teammate of Lamb with the Oklahoma Sooners, leads the Eagles in rushing with 784 yards on 139 carries (5.6 per attempt) with 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

Running back Miles Sanders has 137 carries for 754 yards (5.5 per attempt) in 12 games but hasn't reached the end zone. Jordan Howard has 86 carries for 406 yards (4.7 per carry) and three touchdowns in seven games.

Hurts is 265-for-432 passing (61.3%) for 3,144, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).