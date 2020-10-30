Packers try to extend NFC North lead against Vikings

article

Aaron Rodgers is just fine, thank you.

After struggling with a poor performance in a marquee game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers quarterback threw four touchdown passes last week to calm any fears of a possible slump.

Now, Rodgers and the Packers (5-1) look to sweep out the Minnesota Vikings (1-5) on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m., FOX) in a November chill at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The sports betting information

At FOXBet.com, the Packers are six-point favorites as of Thursday evening with a money line of minus-250. (In order to win $100, a better must place a wager of $250.) The Vikings are a +210 (A $100 will win $210) on the money line. The over/under on this game is 50 ½ points.

The history

Green Bay has won three games in a row in this series, including a 43-34 Opening Day win on Sept. 13 that set the tone for the season on both sides. Green Bay leads the series 63-54-3. (One of those ties came in 2018.) It is a series that few trends – blowouts follow overtime games, wins tend to get traded back and forth in every few year clusters.

The main storylines to watch

People were wondering how the Packers would react to getting punched in the mouth by the Buccaneers two weeks ago. Well, Rodgers and the Green Bay offense got healthy in a hurry against the Texans defense with 379 yards of total offense, no turnovers and an easy approach after jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Rodgers loves playing the Vikings – he’s 15-8-1 in his career with 5,839 passing yards in 24 games and a remarkable touchdown/interception ratio of 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

