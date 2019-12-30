Pederson: Brandon Brooks out for season with shoulder injury

article

Philadelphia Eagles Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that right guard Brandon Brooks is out for the season.

Brooks separated his shoulder Sunday and will require surgery.

Pederson's announcement came after a group of backups, reserves and former practice squad players helped the team secure a playoff berth.

Carson Wentz led Philadelphia (9-7) to four straight must-wins and the team finished an elimination game without seven starters on offense.

"We're still hungry," Wentz said. "We're not done yet."

The Eagles host Seattle (11-5) in a wild-card game next weekend.

Already missing three starting wide receivers for the fourth straight game, the Eagles also began the game without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Then they lost running back Miles Sanders and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brooks in the first half.

But Scott, Josh Perkins, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett and Robert Davis combined for 16 catches on 25 targets, 225 yards receiving, 54 yards rushing and four TDs. The five players were cut a combined eight times by four teams since Aug. 31.

"You never want injuries but for these guys coming from the practice squad, the journeys they've been on, it makes it that much sweeter," Wentz said.

The Eagles are in the playoffs for the third straight season but Wentz will make his first postseason start. He was sidelined after knee surgery in 2017 when Nick Foles led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title. He was injured again last year when Foles took the Eagles to the divisional round.

The Eagles overcame adversity the past two seasons, losing Wentz. They've never faced injuries like this, however.

Defensive end Brandon Graham credits coach Doug Pederson for keeping the team together.

“That’s Doug and his attitude," Graham said. "Never get too high, never get too low. Control what you can control. We bought into it and now we’re wearing a hat and t-shirt and we’re in the dance.”

