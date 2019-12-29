Eagles to host Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card playoff game; tickets on sale noon Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card playoff game go on sale Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.
The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is a four ticket per household limit. All tickets are first come, first serve.
The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the playoff game.
