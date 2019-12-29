Expand / Collapse search

Eagles to host Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card playoff game; tickets on sale noon Monday

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Eagles fans travel to MetLife Stadium and celebrate NFC East Champions

Lauren Dugan reports from MetLife Stadium on the fans who traveled to see the Eagles beat the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA - Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card playoff game go on sale Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is a four ticket per household limit. All tickets are first come, first serve.

The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the playoff game.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP