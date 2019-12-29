Eagles to host Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card playoff game; tickets on sale noon Monday

Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card playoff game go on sale Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is a four ticket per household limit. All tickets are first come, first serve.

The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the playoff game.

