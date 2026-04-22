'People call it a Flyers heaven': Reading man’s basement bar draws fans

The Brief Rick Genslinger has turned his Reading basement into a Philadelphia Flyers-themed bar. Fans from as far as Canada and New Jersey visit to see his collection and watch games. The bar is only open to the public during weekend Flyers games.



Rick Genslinger has transformed his basement in Reading into a space dedicated to the Philadelphia Flyers, drawing visitors from near and far, according to FOX 29’s Greg Payne.

A Flyers fan’s basement becomes a destination

What we know:

Genslinger’s basement, known as Slinger’s Broad Street Bar, is filled with vintage Flyers memorabilia, including jerseys, autographed sticks, pictures and goal horns. "Got all vintage, I have no jerseys of current players, being a broad street bar I wanted the vintage look," said Genslinger.

He has created a special tribute to his favorite player and current Flyers coach, Rick Tocchet. "Call it a shrine, I call it a locker, but I had to have something for my guy Tocch being my top guy," said Genslinger.

The bar has grown over the years, fueled by Genslinger’s passion for the Flyers.

"It grew over the years to the entire basement and a lot of passion built this. There was a lot of time with passion built a bar like this," said Genslinger.

Visitors come from far and wide

Slinger’s Broad Street Bar has become a popular stop for Flyers fans, with visitors traveling from Canada and New Jersey to experience the unique space.

"People call it a Flyers heaven, I had many people here and they say when they die this is what they want it to look like," said Genslinger.

"I have people from Canada that want to go to the Flyers game bring their son and stop here and see the bar," said Genslinger. "I do have people drive from New Jersey 2 1/2 hours to drive here to watch game here," said Genslinger.

The bar is only open to the public during weekend Flyers games, and Genslinger says the excitement has grown with the team’s recent playoff push.

"To go into the playoffs, you gotta be clicking all cylinders and Tocchet got that team to that point the exciting to watch tonight it’s gonna be rocking down there at that arena," said Genslinger.

On game nights, even when the bar isn’t full of fans, Genslinger makes sure to watch and celebrate every goal.

Fans can find a welcoming atmosphere, a deep sense of Flyers history and a passionate host ready to cheer on his team.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many people can visit the bar at one time or if there are plans to open it more frequently in the future.