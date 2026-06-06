Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for Philadelphia region

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the Philadelphia region as a line of strong storms moves through the area. Forecasters warn storms may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and torrential rainfall as they track east across southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the Philadelphia region from 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.



UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across the Philadelphia region since this story was first published as a line of strong storms pushes east.

Forecasters warn the strongest storms could bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail and heavy downpours. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware through the evening.

EARLIER:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Philadelphia region from 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday as forecasters warned that storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes could develop across southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

Heat, humidity and an approaching cold front

What we know:

The watch was issued as forecasters reportedly tracked a volatile weather pattern moving across the Mid-Atlantic, with heat, humidity and an approaching cold front expected to fuel strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Philadelphia area is included in a broader enhanced-risk zone outlined by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. Forecasters said the primary threat is damaging straight-line winds, though some storms could also produce large hail, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Residents across the region, including those in Philadelphia and neighboring communities in southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, were urged to closely monitor weather conditions as storms develop by emergency management officials.

Greatest risk expected late afternoon and evening

Dig deeper:

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form, according to the National Weather Service. It does not mean severe weather is already occurring, but officials advise residents to be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued.

Forecasters warned that any storms that develop could intensify quickly and produce wind gusts capable of bringing down trees and power lines, potentially causing scattered power outages and travel disruptions.

Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and locations with poor drainage, forecasters said. The greatest risk is expected during the late afternoon and evening hours before conditions improve overnight.

What you can do:

Emergency management officials recommend that residents have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including wireless emergency notifications, weather radios and local media reports.

Those attending outdoor events or traveling on Saturday evening should be prepared to seek shelter if severe weather approaches, as well.

The latest watches, warnings and forecast updates are available through the National Weather Service and NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.