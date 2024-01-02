Philadelphia businesses suffer slump ahead Eagles playoffs

article

With the NFL playoffs right around the corner, there’s a real possibility the Philadelphia Eagles could lose out on any home games, leaving not just fans nervous, but businesses too.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell reports that for some businesses, no playoff games mean a big hit in sales.

This time last month, Eagles fans were preparing for one if not two home playoff games.

Now there's a very good chance Lincoln Financial Field will be dark for the rest of the season and, for some, that’s going to hurt the bottom line.

Shibe Vintage Sports in Center City said it’s suddenly like the off season.

"For being an 11 and 4 team, it’s still one of the best records in the NFL you wouldn’t know it," said Manager Darren Nowicki.

Nowicki says merchandise sales ride with the team's success and with the recent spiral of the Birds, sales are expected to do the same.

"It’s a big deal for us local retailers to have a home game in the playoffs. It’s something we really rely on towards the end of the year," said Nowicki.

Workers at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly depend on tips mostly from fans coming to and from the Sports Complex.

Which also means stadium and parking lot workers lose out on another day's pay.

Dr. George Diemers is a sports economist with Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and he said studies show certain stadium dependent businesses may take a small hit, but any negative, larger impact would be minimal.

"There probably is some small economic benefit but often times it’s exaggerated," said Dr. Diemers. "There is some anecdotal evidence, but when it comes to the big studies very little to no economic impact."

Eagles fan himself, the sports economist, said the pain for fans is more emotional than financial.

"I do think we are spoiled," said Lindsay Tavas, Eagles fan. "So we are super cranky about all these things instead of celebrating we have a post season at all.

There is an outside shot the Eagles would get a playoff game, possibly the NFC Championship, if they make it that far, but right now, fans are just hoping this team gets back on track before it’s too late.