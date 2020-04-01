Philadelphia Union player tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Philadelphia Union player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Union's medical staff has been working directly with Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials to treat the player who experienced mild symptoms. The team added the player is feeling well and is in good spirits. The player is observing appropriate isolation protocols.

No other cases or symptoms within Philadelphia Union soccer operations have been identified at this time. Players and staff have not trained at the Power Training Complex facility or Subaru Park since Thursday, March 12.

