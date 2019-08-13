Phillies' Andrew McCutchen and wife Maria expecting baby

article

Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria, are expecting their second child, the couple announced Tuesday.

"Baby boy [number] 2 coming this December!!!" Maria wrote in an Instagram post.

McCutchen tore his ACL in June and is out for the remainder of the season.

The outfielder said he hopes to be OK for opening day next season.

"Baby boy #2 coming this December!!! 💙"

"I just need to take the steps I need to take to get myself back and ready for next year," he said.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and an NL-high 43 walks. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.