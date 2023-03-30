Expand / Collapse search

Phillies get outfielder Pache from A's for minor leaguer

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) goes airborne after throwing home during the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on September 27, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anahe

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them.

The Phillies opened a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list.

The A's got 23-year-old right-hander Billy Sullivan. He was signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and went 5-1 last season with Double-A Reading.