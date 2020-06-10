Phillies select Mick Abel in first round of 2020 MLB draft

article

The Phillies have selected Mick Abel with the 15th pick during the first round of the 2020 MLB draft.

“Mick has outstanding makeup and an above average repertoire of pitches for someone his age,” Brian Barber, director of amateur scouting, said. “He really knows how to compete, especially with his fastball. We believe he has a bright future with us.”

In his high school career, Abel went 18-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. In 2019, he won a silver medal with Team USA in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup.

The 18-year-old Oregon native was named twice as the Gatorade Oregon Baseball Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

