Pirates trade outfielder Corey Dickerson to Phillies

Outfielder Corey Dickerson has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Wednesday.

Dickerson, 30, is hitting .317 with 18 doubles, four home runs, 25 RBI and a .931 OPS in 43 games this season. A left-handed batter, he has a .990 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season and is hitting .333 with runners in scoring position. Dickerson appeared in four games to start the 2019 season before being placed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was activated on June 8 and started 29 of Pittsburgh’s next 45 games. All 32 of his starts this season have come in left field.

Dickerson was an MLB All-Star in 2017.