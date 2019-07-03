Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1

Kacper Przybylko scored twice — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Przybylko gave Philadelphia (10-5-5) a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. Haris Medunjanin lofted a long pass that Brenden Aaronson flicked at the end line to Przybylko, who first-timed a

Chris Mueller stole a pass near midfield and raced downfield before slipping a side-footer past backpedaling defender Jack Elliott and just inside the post to give Orlando City (6-9-3) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Przybylko ran onto a pass from Jamiro Monteiro, cut back to evade a defender and side-netted a left-footer that made it 1-1 in the 32nd.

Orlando City played much of the second half down two men after Robin Jansson and Sacha Kljestan were shown straight red cards — Jansson in the 45th for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and Kljestan in the 67th minute for a studs-up tackle.