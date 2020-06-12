Report: Eagles’ Rodney McLeod anticipates teammates will join him in national anthem protests

article

Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod told ESPN that he anticipates he will resume protesting social injustice during the national anthem throughout the upcoming season. He also believes most of his teammates will join him.

"I think I will. I haven't decided on what that looks like, but I think I will in some capacity," McLeod told ESPN’s Tim Manus . "I believe [most of the team will join me]. I think it is important for us to continue this and not let this pass us by. Let's take the right steps, and that means committing ourselves to the 2020 season and further until we get change."

McLeod has participated in national anthem protests during past seasons, alongside Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long.

McLeod recognized Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz for speaking up. He added both of the players expressed their thoughts during a meeting last week on race relations.

"One thing that resonated with me that Zach said was, 'It's no longer an excuse to say that I am uninformed or I don't know much about the social injustice that [exists] for a lot of you guys on the team,'" McLeod said. "'And I now have made it a priority of mine and I am committed to fighting and standing next to you and to take action, and not just temporarily but for the entirety."

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made a statement earlier this month that while he has spent a great time thinking and reflecting about what is going on, he says that silence is not an option.

He said in a statement he is "both encouraged and inspired listening to our players and so many others who are dedicated to coming together as people who embrace our shared humanity."

