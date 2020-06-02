Philadelphia sports teams respond to unrest around the country

For the fourth day in a row, Philadelphia has seen both protests and looting throughout the city.

Curfews have been implemented since Sunday in an effort to keep people of the streets.

The impact of the events of the past week, since the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, have been felt around the country.

Since then, professional sports franchises in Philadelphia and a number of individual players have made their own comments about what is going on in the world today.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made a statement Tuesday that while he has spent a great time thinking and reflecting about what is going on, he says that silence is not an option.

He says in his statement that he is "both encouraged and inspired listening to our players and so many others who are dedicated to coming together as people who embrace our shared humanity." The Eagles have also changed their avatar or profile photo on all of their platforms to support the #BlackoutTuesday social media trend. Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz also released statements earlier in the week about their feelings.

The Philadelphia Phillies made their voice heard Tuesday in a statement saying that they were "heartbroken for the suffering and distress facing the black community" and that they "stand in solidarity with all who have peaceful protested for change."

In their powerful statement, the team hoped that "George Floyd's senseless death forces us to confront the difficult truths about racism in America." Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper also published a statement on his Instagram page on Monday night, fully supporting the peaceful protestors.

The Philadelphia Flyers released a statement Tuesday morning, pushing for racial equality for all. In their statement, the team hopes that "For Philadelphia and the nation, we join the chorus for justice, the elimination of systemic racism, unity and peace."

The Philadelphia 76ers released a statement on Sunday while Sixers point guard Ben Simmons and Sixers guard Tobias Harris have been active on social media the past few days.

Tobias Harris even joined one of the peaceful protests in the city on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and has been vocal in recent weeks, including demanding the resignation of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale for claiming Black Lives Matter should be listed as a hate group.