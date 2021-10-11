Report: Sixers, Simmons' reps progress in talks for a possible return to team

article

Talks between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ agent have progressed towards a potential reunion and an end to the All-Star’s holdout, according to an ESPN Report.

"Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing," tweeted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The news comes as the Sixers guard has declined to report to training camp as he has tried to persuade the Sixers to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract.

Even with a potential return to the team in sight, Wojnarowski reports the Sixers would continue to seek out possible trades.

He added that the team’s ‘hopes are unchanged,’ as they would like to get him back on the court and convince him to stick around long term.

The holdout comes at a cost for Simmons.

Simmons was hit with financial penalties with 25% of his salary already withheld and fines accruing for missed practices and games, numbers that could hit seven figures even before the Oct. 20 season opener.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter