The Brief Multiple reports state the Philadelphia Phillies plan to keep Rob Thomson as manager despite the team's disappointing postseason exit. The team's front office reportedly has confidence in the current coaching staff. Many fans have questioned Thomson's decisions during the postseason.



Despite another "Red October" heartbreak, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly sticking with manager Rob Thomson heading into 2026. The organization believes he remains the right leader for a clubhouse that has reached the postseason in three straight seasons.

Multiple sites have reported that the Phillies do not have plans to fire Thomson after a disappointing NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Thomson's playoff strategies drew heavy criticism, including a pivotal late-game bunt call involving Bryson Stott, team officials of the Phillies are sails to continue to value his steadiness and the trust he has earned among the players.

The decision by the front office signals a show of faith in continuity over coaching upheaval.

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 10: Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) looks on in the dugout during an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 10, 2024 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Ge Expand

Thomson’s return does not rule out offseason changes elsewhere in the organization. The Phillies could still make adjustments to their coaching personnel or revamp parts of the roster as they look to make another deep postseason push in 2026.

With the manager reportedly safe, attention now turns to how the team will strengthen pitching depth and the bullpen after another postseason exit.

The Phillies have yet to announce Thomson's continuance.