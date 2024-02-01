Sixers Joel Embiid suffers injury to meniscus in left knee, team says

article

Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid is out for the weekend after reports say he suffered an injury to the meniscus in his left knee.

The NBA team released the following statement:

"An MRI following Tuesday’s game and further evaluation over the last 24 hours revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus in Embiid’s left knee. Embiid, in consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several leading specialists, will be OUT through the weekend while a treatment plan is finalized. Updates will be provided as appropriate."

The 76ers center underwent an MRI after hurting his left leg Tuesday in a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid scored 14 points in that game before limping to the locker room with 4:04 remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg.

Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA’s leading scorer with 35.3 points per game and also is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He had a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 76ers next play Thursday at Utah to cap a five-game trip in which they have gone 0-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.