Tagovailoa, Hill connect early as Dolphins roll past Eagles

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points scored in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel's system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.

Hill played the opening series, finishing with two catches for 64 yards in his only action this preseason. Miami acquired the speedy receiver in an offseason trade with Kansas City and signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

The Eagles sat their starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, instead getting an extended look at players hoping to make the team's 53-man roster.

Gardner Minshew started at quarterback, finishing 6 of 9 for 48 yards in two drives.

Miami scored on each of its three series with Tagovailoa taking snaps. He was sacked and threw his only incompletion on the second drive, which ended with Jason Sanders' 55-yard field goal.

After an Eagles punt, Tagovailoa directed a nine-play, 88-yard drive that Sony Michel finished with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.

The Dolphins finished with 494 yards of offense, including 203 on the ground.

Myles Gaskin, who carried the workload for the Dolphins at running back last year, had six carries for 39 yards. He’s fighting for a roster spot on a team that brought in three running backs in the offseason: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Michel.

Reid Sinnett, who is trying to secure the Eagles' third-string quarterback job, replaced Minshew in the second quarter and played the rest of the game, finishing 12 of 22 for 104 yards and an interception that Miami's Elijah Campbell returned 30 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson saw action in relief of Tagovailoa. Thompson threw three touchdown passes in the second half.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Begin their season on Sept. 11 at Detroit.

Dolphins: Host AFC East rival New England in their season opener on Sept. 11.